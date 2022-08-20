While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming.

Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.

Sure, not too many details yet, but Mustaine did talk a bit about the recording process or the cover. "We went and listened to the song and charted out the performance," he explained. "Going into that kind of micromanaging of the song, that minutiae production, we started to see a lot of things in the song where it seemed like there was no guide for the song."

He added, "So we did everything the way that we do our recordings. And I believe it got a little more straightforward with the riffing and everything."

Several years ago, Mustaine professed his love for the Judas Priest album, Sad Wings of Destiny on Twitter, so perhaps that's a clue about what they might have picked. Just thinking about Megadeth possibly covering "The Ripper" gives us the chills.

The news of the mysterious cover also comes a month after Megadeth and Judas Priest appeared together at Barcelona Rock Fest in July in which Mustaine famously ripped a "piece of shit" Priest guitar tech for "interrupting" his set, as video on YouTube shows.

On Friday, August 19, Megadeth kicked off their latest tour with Five Finger Death Punch. Megadeth reportedly played no new tunes from The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, however, according to Setlist.fm. Three of the album's new tracks have been released so far — "Soldier On!" "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." At the show, the band stuck to the classics, playing three tracks from 1990's classic Rust In Peace.

