It wasn't easy assembling this list of Megadeth lead guitarists ranked worst to best — because, frankly, it's crazy to think of any of these players as the "worst" of anything.

Nevertheless, when you're dealing with a group of "10s," even a "9.5" will pale in comparison. Alas, choices had to be made.

To say that Dave Mustaine has kept a revolving door of bandmates over the past 40-plus years would be an incredible understatement. The Megadeth leader changes personnel like most people change underwear.

So in the interest of time (and our sanity), we're limiting our list of Megadeth lead guitarists ranked to those who appeared on the band's studio albums.

That means no Kerry King, who went on to Slayer fame, and no Teemu Mantysaari, who joined the band in 2023 but has yet to appear on any Megadeth recordings (though that should change when they release their yet-untitled final album next year).

Those stipulations still leave us with a murderer's row of talent — seven guitarists who blended staggering technical ability with a great ear for melody. Even the lowest-ranking shredders on this list were only responsible for replicating some of the most beloved solos in the history of metal while adding some zingers to the Megadeth catalog themselves.

As for the highest-ranking? Well, they did nothing short of revolutionize metal and push the boundaries of what thrash could achieve. Their contributions gave shape to the progressive-thrash subgenre and continue to inspire guitarists from all walks of life, be it bedroom shredders or fellow rock stars.

If that sounds like hyperbole, you just haven't listened closely enough. Read on to see our list of Megadeth lead guitarists ranked worst to best.

Megadeth Lead Guitarists Ranked You'd be hard-pressed to find a more cumulatively talented group of shredders. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli