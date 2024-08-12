At their Aug. 9 show in Inglewood, California, Megadeth played the So Far, So Good... So What! deep cut "Liar" for the first time in 18 years.

It appears the song may stick around in the set, too, as the thrash legends performed "Liar" the following night as well.

Even before the pair of recent 2024 performances, "Liar" has been quite the rarity and was only played eight times prior in the 21st century. Beyond Megadeth's 1988 tour in support of their third record, this song was never played live more than 9 times in any following year.

The song is notoriously about ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, who played on the group's first two albums. He has also performed live with Kings of Thrash, which was formed by estranged Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young.

"I have a question for you. I have a question for everyone tonight," Dave Mustaine said to the crowd as he introduced the next song, asking "Would you like us to play a song that we haven't played in about 20 years?"

Watch Megadeth play "Liar" directly below.

Megadeth, "Liar" (Aug. 9, 2024)

Chris Poland Worked at a Diner After Being Fired From Megadeth

In 2022, Chris Poland talked to The Metal Voice and reflected on what his life was like the in the immediate aftermath of his 1987 dismissal from the band.

"I was bussing tables from midnight to 8AM,” he said, “I would be bussing tables on a weekend, and some guy would go, ‘Dude, you’re Chris Poland!’ And I'd have to go, ‘Yeah, I am!” And it was so weird, because he just looked at me, like, ‘Dude, what the fuck are you doing here?’ And I would just say, ‘Hey, man, I’ve gotta eat. I’ve gotta pay the rent.’”

"When you think of it now, it is pretty crazy," he continued, "because at that time Megadeth was beyond gold – Peace Sells was really like a train," said Poland. "And here I am bussing tables in the middle of the night at Denny’s."

Megadeth on Tour

Megadeth are currently on a U.S. tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains, which comes to a close on Sept. 28.

Visit the Megadeth website for all upcoming dates.

