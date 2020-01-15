Megadeth Share Photos From First 2020 Tour Rehearsal

Megadeth were forced to put plans on hold last year as Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and sought subsequent treatment. With a European tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch on the horizon, the thrash icons have begun rehearsing, sharing photos from their first day in action.

The first show back for Megadeth will take place on Jan. 20 as they link up with Five Finger Death Punch, who got a jump start on touring with three dates in Russia and Ukraine. While the dates have been on the books since September, there was no word until last week that Megadeth would indeed remain committed to the run as they confirmed the return themselves.

The rehearsal photos, which Megadeth shared on Facebook, are mostly shot in black and white, showcasing each individual member and some up-close pictures of Dirk Verbeuren's decorated drum kit. It looks like Mustaine has elected to rock a full beard now, too.

See the photos from rehearsal below as well as all the European dates for Megadeth's tour with Five Finger Death Punch and openers Bad Wolves.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth + Bad Wolves Tour Dates

Jan. 20 - Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwell Arena

Jan. 22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

Jan. 23 - Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Jan. 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Jan. 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Jan. 28 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Jan. 30 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Cardiff Arena

Jan. 31 - London, U.K. @ Wembley Arena

Feb. 03 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling Halle

Feb. 04 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

Feb. 06 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Feb. 08 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Koenig-Pilsener Arena

Feb. 09 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Feb. 10 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Feb. 12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

Feb. 14 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena

Feb. 16 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatrazz

Feb. 17 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Feb. 19 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Feb. 20 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Sportarena