Megadeth’s Quarantine Playlist: Thrash Classics + Underrated Rarities

Megadeth have unveiled a "Quarantine Playlist" on Spotify as a way to entertain homebound listeners during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And, naturally, the collection's full of classic thrash metal.

But it's not just metal oldies to be found on the playlist first revealed Monday (March 23). The catalog of jams also includes contemporary thrashers Power Trip while looking back at NWOBHM rockers Tygers of Pan Tang. Not to mention, there are tracks from Ozzy Osbourne, Exodus, Suicidal Tendencies, Excel and more.

Listen to Megadeth's "Quarantine Playlist" down toward the bottom of this post.

Of course, the collection also contains a handful of tracks by the Dave Mustaine-led band itself. Anchored by Rust in Peace fare, the playlist also counts early Megadeth tunes such as "Wake Up Dead" and "Rattlehead" among some of the group's later selections, such as Dystopia's "Poisonous Shadows."

It all amounts to 32 metal songs to help one refine their headbanging during an extended self-quarantine bout. After all, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently advising citizens to avoid close contact with people who are sick and generally put distance between themselves and others.

On their website this week, Megadeth described the playlist as a "collection of songs to help get you through this weird and uncertain time. Stay safe out there." Interested listeners can access the playlist directly here via Spotify, or simply scroll down to take in the quarantine-themed tunes.

It's just a shame that "Dawn Patrol" isn't on there.

Megadeth.com

Megadeth, Quarantine Playlist