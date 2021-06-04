Memphis May Fire Drop Frenetic New Anthem ‘Blood & Water’

Memphis May Fire are getting in on the 2021 new music release party serving up their first slab of aggression of this calendar year. The new song "Blood & Water" and its corresponding video can be heard and seen below.

"With everything that's happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music," says singer Matty Mullins. "Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again. 'Blood & Water' is just a taste of what's to come and we couldn't be more excited for the world to finally hear it."

The song is accompanied by a new performance-centric clip which finds the band playing in a darkened room backlit by a series of TV screens. Check out the Caleb Mallery-directed clip as well as the lyrics for the song below.

Memphis May Fire, "Blood & Water" Lyrics

I used to think that I deserved this

Tried my best but never perfect

I was helpless and you knew it

You like to think you’re a martyr but you’re just abusive

So now I’m not afraid to admit that there’s nothing left

I know you’ll try to manipulate me again

But I’ve come to grips with the fact that what’s dead is dead

What’s dead is dead. What’s dead is dead I bet that this is what you wanted

I can’t believe you got the best of me again

I thought that you were being honest

And now I wish I would have never let you in

Ya I know it’s my fault

I love deep, then lose it all

I guess I wanted to believe it

But blood’s not thicker than water after all All the years spent with a vermin

Left me soul sick, always searching

I learned that trust is rarely worth it

You can’t believe what you hear from the mouth of a serpent

What’s dead is dead. What’s dead is dead. What’s dead is dead I bet that this is what you wanted

I can’t believe you got the best of me again

I thought that you were being honest

And now I wish I would have never let you in

Ya I know it’s my fault

I love deep, then lose it all

I guess I wanted to believe it

But blood’s not thicker than water after all You fooled me once, twice, never again

This is cut ties, no goodbye, nail in the coffin

This is the nail in the coffin

Never Again I bet that this is what you wanted

I can’t believe you got the best of me again

I thought that you were being honest

You were never being honest I bet that this is what you wanted

I can’t believe you got the best of me again

I thought that you were being honest

And now I wish I would have never let you in

Ya I know it’s my fault

I love deep, then lose it all

I guess I wanted to believe it

But blood’s not thicker than water after all

Memphis May Fire, "Blood & Water"

With new music arriving, the band has just launched two new merch designs that you can check out here. The band is donating 100 percent of the profits to Bridges DVC Nashville, an organization that serves women, men and their children affected by domestic violence, ensuring a safe transition to successful independent living.

If you like "Blood & Water," the song is available via the platform of your choice here. While a new album has not been announced as of yet, expect more music from Memphis May Fire as the year rolls on.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Rise Records