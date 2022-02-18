Memphis May Fire have been steadily revealing new music in recent months and it's all led up to the announcement that their latest studio album, Remade in Misery, will arrive on June 3. Coinciding with the album announcement, the band has released yet another new song with high energy rocker "Make Believe" arriving today (Feb. 18).

The song comes firing out of the gate with a sense of urgency, tapping into a certain unease that comes with questioning your identity.

"Our seventh single has arrived and it's one of my favorite MMF tunes of all time," shares singer Matty Mullins. "'Make Believe' feels significantly different from the rest of the singles and it offers a whole new flavor that our fans haven't heard from us before."

He adds, "The song is about enduring so much pain that you feel like you are losing your grip on reality, questioning everything you've ever known, and starting to wonder if life is just a simulation. Having had a lot of success with therapy in my own life, I'm a huge advocate for it and I'm excited to announce that we will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the 'Not the Same' tee in our merch store to The Refuge Center For Counseling in Franklin, Tennessee."

Each of the band's recent singles have been tied to a philanthropic effort and "Make Believe" is no different. Check out The Refuge Center for Counseling that Memphis May Fire have chosen as their designated charity for the song here. They provide affordable professional counseling services in order to empower, educate, and support individuals, couples and families in need.

As for Memphis May Fire's new album, the band has confirmed it will be titled Remade in Misery and it's now set for a June 3 release through Rise Records.

Mullins says of the recording process, "The last nine months have been such a refreshing journey for us. We knew that releasing singles for this long, without any news of an upcoming album, would come with challenges, but we couldn't be happier with the outcome. We're finally at the point of announcing the entire body of work, and I can genuinely say we are just as excited now as the day the first single dropped."

He adds, "Remade in Misery is undoubtedly a new season for MMF. We have truly rediscovered who we are as a band through these songs, and we can't wait to bring them to life on upcoming tours."

Pre-orders for the album are now available here and the album artwork and track listing can be viewed below. And as mentioned, Memphis May Fire have tour dates on the horizon. They'll be hitting the road with Dance Gavin Dance, Volumes and Moon Tooth in April and May. Get ticketing information here.

Memphis May Fire, "Make Believe"

Memphis May Fire, "Make Believe" Lyrics

It’s not same as it used to be

And I’m afraid it’s pointing back at me

I have to question what I still believe

I just hope I find the missing piece

Feels like every day’s the same

Chemicals inside my brain

Make me think I’m in a simulation

Nothing ever seems to change

And it’s written on my face

Am I living in my own creation? Am I alive or am I just breathing?

I’m so numb that sometimes I fear it’s all make-believe

Is it make-believe?

I’ve been lost looking for a reason to

To carry on but I’m losing hope

Is this all a dream

Tell me is it make-believe I’m not the same as I used to be

I think I’m haunted by the things I’ve seen

Is anybody else the same as me

Is anybody else the same as me

Feels like every day’s the same Chemicals inside my brain

Make me think I’m in a simulation

Nothing ever seems to change

And it’s written on my face

Am I headed for my own damnation? Am I alive or am I just breathing?

I’m so numb that sometimes I fear it’s all make-believe

Is it make-believe?

I’ve been lost looking for a reason to

To carry on but I’m losing hope

Is this all a dream

Tell me is it make-believe Am I glitching in & out again?

When the game is over will I see the end

Maybe they just forgot to plug in me

The screen is black & now

I’m seeing red

Now I’m seeing red

When the game is over will I see the end Am I alive or am I just breathing?

I’m so numb that sometimes I fear it’s all make-believe

Is it make-believe?

I’ve been lost looking for a reason to

To carry on but I’m losing hope

Is this all a dream

Tell me is it make-believe

Memphis May Fire, Remade in Misery Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

"Blood & Water"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Somebody"

"Death Inside"

"The American Dream"

"Your Turn"

"Make Believe"

"Misery"

"Left for Dead"

"Only Human"

"The Fight Within"