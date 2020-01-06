Metallica fans who are musicians themselves love to have fun with the production aspects of the veteran metal group's many albums. Quite often, listeners cruising YouTube or elsewhere may come across a fan-made remix of a Metallica song made to sound like it's from an altogether different album by the band.

That's certainly the case with a recent reworking of Metallica's "Battery" that's given the sonic trappings of the act's 1991 Black Album. Forgoing the blistering thrash of its actual parent release, 1986's Master of Puppets, the reimagining locks into a stadium-rock groove more reminiscent of the outfit's later album. Listen to the unofficial Metallica remix down toward the bottom of this post.

The handy "Battery" reboot comes courtesy of a Canadian vlogger and musician who goes by the handle StateOfMercury on YouTube. As pointed out by Metal Injection, the remixer previously reworked Metallica's "Enter Sandman" to sound as if it originally appeared on the 1988 album ...And Justice for All.

"I have fun," the music-minded YouTuber says in the video's description. "What if battery was on the black album? Metallica Rework! I didn't simplify the guitar as much because I didn't feel like it. Enjoy!" Similarly, the musician's also given a Black Album-style treatment to numerous other Metallica tracks.

As for the band itself, Metallica will perform two sets apiece across five U.S. festivals in 2020. Last year, the group toured Europe, South America and elsewhere before frontman James Hetfield entered rehab for addiction treatment. For future Metallica concert tickets, check here.

"What if 'Battery' Was on The Black Album?" Metallica Fan Remix