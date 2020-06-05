Metallica are a wellspring of good when it comes to charity and community service. The latest do-good move from the band's non-profit All Within My Hands Foundation offers fans a chance to win a set of two handmade tables which were crafted by frontman James Hetfield himself.

The garage ethos was not limited to a Metallica covers album (Garage Inc.) as Hetfield worked in his own garage with newly found downtime as he remained at home with social-distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The result of his efforts is a matching pair of tables, which will be raffled off. Fans can submit multiple entries here at $10 apiece.

"During shelter in place, @metallica’s own James Hetfield has used some of his time at home to hone a new creative outlet. He has designed and built a set of handmade end tables, with all the welding and woodwork happening in his own garage," a post on the All Within My Hands Foundation Instagram page described. "We are raffling them off, and one lucky winner will receive the set, signed and personalized by James!"

"All proceeds benefit #AWMH and our work supporting the welding programs funded by the #MetallicaScholars initiative. Contest ends Tuesday, June 30th," the post continued.

See a proud Papa Het sitting in front of his handmade tables below.

For a number of Metallica fans, this will certainly bring to mind the "I am the table" lyric off "The View," a track on the band's Lulu album which was made in collaboration with Lou Reed. The line became an instant meme, one that lives on even today, nine years after its release.

The tables aren't the only project Hetfield worked on while in quarantine as Metallica put together a new version of their classic song "Blackened" in early May. Each member performing their part at their respective homes.