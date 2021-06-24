Metallica’s Lars Ulrich this week met with a toddler Metallica fan who’s receiving treatments for a rare type of cancer at Canada's Montreal Children's Hospital.

Milan Rossignol, who'll turn 3 in August, is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit where he's been undergoing chemotherapy for the immune cell disorder Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Although non-verbal because of his illness, Rossignol, as Global News reported on Wednesday (June 23), has a particular fondness for the American metal band.

"You can see his face light up whenever [Metallica's] videos are playing on the computer," explained Dr. Sharon Abish, a pediatric oncologist at the hospital.

Through the power of social media, Milian's parents, Yannick Rossignol and Catherine Perreault, used the hashtag #MetallicaLastWish to request a virtual meeting with Metallica for the child who's been in and out of the hospital since first diagnosed as a 1-year-old.

The appeal clearly got Ulrich's attention: The subsequent chat between the Metallica drummer, Milan, his parents and his siblings took place on Thursday (June 24), according to the report.

"Milan make a big smile when he realized that Lars [was speaking] to him," Yannick said. "To see him like this with a beautiful smile for us, it's very amazing."

Catherine, who for the meeting wore a Metallica T-shirt with a drawing of Milan as a superhero added to the back, said of Ulrich, "He's my new hero."

The family is staying upbeat about Milan's treatment. And the virtual visit from the Metallica member seems to have reinforced the family's hope for the child.

"Because the Montreal Children's Hospital [made] a miracle for Milan," Yannick observed, "I think it's possible [that] Milan [could] have a miracle, too."

Catherine added, "We move forward; we don't give up."

Earlier this month, Slipknot's Corey Taylor also visited a fan battling an illness when the singer made a young listener's "dream day" with a virtual meetup.

