This Metallica + My Chemical Romance Mash-Up Is Just Weird

Another week, another disturbingly-okay mash-up found on the Internet. Following last week's bizarre combination of Alice in Chains and Alanis Morissette, we've learned that this pandemic is causing some people to get real creative with their editing skills. Now, we have My Chemical 'Tallica — 21st century royalty My Chemical Romance meshed with thrash legends Metallica.

YouTuber and mash-up master William Maranci has graced our ears with the mash-up, which is made of MCR's "Welcome to the Black Parade" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets." He has dubbed the result "emo thrash."

The piano intro is instantly recognizable, but hearing James Hetfield snarl "End of passion play / Crumbling away," instead of Gerard Way gently singing "When I was / A young boy" is a bit of a head-scratcher. It is absolutely as weird as you already think it is, but definitely worth a listen. Check it out below.

Coincidentally, both bands are set to headline this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. in the fall. MCR guitarist Ray Toro tweeted his excitement about getting to play at the festival with Metallica, calling it "truly a WTF moment." How wholesome.

My Chemical Romance / Metallica Mash-Up, "Welcome to the Black Parade But It's Master of Puppets"