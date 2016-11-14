We're now in the release week of Metallica's highly-anticipated new record, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct and the band continues to deliver all sorts of additional good news for their fans. With select shows being performed around the globe in the lead-up to the album's release, the thrash legends have marked Dec. 17 on the calendar as their final 2016 show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif. In addition, they will be live streaming their record release show at House of Vans in London this Friday (Nov. 18).

Metallica fan club members will have the opportunity to win two specially priced $25 tickets (click here to enter) in a pre-sale event that begins at 10AM on Nov. 17 for the Oakland show. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and winners will receive an email with a personal code on Nov. 16 with more details about the tickets.

Non MetClub members will be able to buy up to two tickets per person on Nov. 18 at 10AM PT. Each ticket will be priced at $100 and the donations will again benefit the aforementioned food bank. All those in attendance are also encouraged to bring canned goods to donate the night of the show, which will be collected at the entrance.

The live stream of the London show will take place Friday night at 9PM GMT and can be viewed at the House of Vans dedicated site.

The humanitarian efforts of the Oakland show mirror the charitable act Metallica took part of in Colombia, where they collected nine tons of food that will go to disadvantaged children and abandoned animals.

Metallica have already released music videos for three songs off the new record, "Hardwired," "Moth Into Flame" and "Atlas, Rise!" Drummer Lars Ulrich also confirmed the thrashers will release a music video for each one of Hardwired... To Self-Destruct's 12 tracks. The band also revealed their 'Blackened Friday' plans which will see 100 select record stores open their doors at midnight on Friday for a special release program for fans to purchase the new album the first minute it becomes available.

