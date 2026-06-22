VOTE: Better Metallica ‘ReLoad’ Song – ‘Fuel’ vs. ‘The Memory Remains’

As we celebrate Metallica's ReLoad reissue and provide you with a chance to win a deluxe remastered Metallica ReLoad box set, this seems like a great time to pit two classic tracks from the 1997 album against each other in the Loudwire Nights Chuck's Fight Club. This week, you get to tell us which is the better song — "Fuel" or "The Memory Remains."

On one side, you've got Metallica in all their adrenaline-fueled snarling glory. "Fuel" is a full-fledged banger that demands you crank the knob as high as it will go on whatever device you're listening to it. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Mainstream Rock chart and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.

In the other corner, you'll find "The Memory Remains." The track delivers a darker, more sinister vocal from James Hetfield as he tells the story of an artist who goes insane after losing their fame. It's also a rare collab with Marianne Faithful adding backing vocals. the track peaked at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart and crossed over to hit No. 28 on the Hot 100.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both songs on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked song will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Enter to Win a Metallica Deluxe Remastered 'ReLoad' Box Set

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.