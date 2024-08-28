Metallica paid tribute to one of their fans, Lorne, who tragically died during their concert last week in Edmonton, Canada.

The band shared a post on their social media today (Aug. 28) with a photo of Lorne, whose nickname was apparently "Viking."

"Friday night, August 23rd, in Edmonton we lost a Metallica family member at the show. He died due to health conditions. Leaving the earthly body and onto the next adventure. Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us," they wrote in the post.

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Lorne ‘Viking.’ With Love and Respect, Metallica."

A friend of Lorne's also shared a post about the tragedy in a Metallica fan group on Facebook, explaining that Lorne had been taken out of the Snake Pit on a stretcher by EMS and received "aggressive" CPR.

"He was the kindest soul. We all called him Viking. He will be missed terribly! Please crank up a Metallica song, and raise a glass for the Viking," they wrote.

Metallica Fan Lorne Death Facebook - M72 World Tour 2023/2024 (Metallica) loading...

Metallica are still on tour in support of their 2023 album 72 Seasons, playing two shows in each city along the way. Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH and Pantera open the show during the first night every weekend, and Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch open the second.

Their next two shows will take place this weekend on Aug. 28 and Sept. 1 in Seattle, Washington.