Over the weekend, Metallica performed their 'Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert and Auction' charity concert. The annual benefit looked a bit different this year as the group livestreamed the show, which was split into two sets: one acoustic and one electric. Bridging the gap, Metallica debuted a reimagined version of "Disposable Heroes," in which they played the acoustic arrangement of the track during their plugged-in portion of the set.

"Here's a heavy song we did acoustic and we're doing it heavy in the acoustic version way," began James Hetfield, who then laughed, "So, I hope you're as confused as we are." Lars Ulrich then quipped, "This is really the fourth dimension, bro."

The red-lined original track got a complete makeover as Metallica stripped away the speedy aggression, favoring a bulky mid-tempo with a driving down beat.

The backdrop of the stage was outfitted with hexagram tiles that were populated by fans tuning into the livestream event. It was evident a number of viewers were into this new version of the Master of Puppets track, banging their heads while singing along with Hetfield from the comfort of their home.

Watch the reimagined version of "Disposable Heroes" in the video below and see the complete set list for the All Within My Hands charity show.

Earlier this year, Metallica doled out a new version of "Blackened" where each member recorded their part at home and a four-panel video was put together, as has been the common practice in 2020 with "quarantine-styled" videos.

Metallica, All Within My Hands Livestream Charity Concert — Nov. 14, 2020 Set List

Acoustic Set

01. "Blackened"

02. "Creeping Death"

03. "When a Blind Man Cries" (Deep Purple cover)

04. "The Unforgiven"

05. "Now That We're Dead"

06. "Turn the Page" (Bob Seger cover)

07. "Nothing Else Matters"

08. "All Within My Hands"

Electric Set

09. "Disposable Heroes" (Reimagined Version)

10. "The House of the Rising Sun" (The Animals cover)

11. "Wasting My Hate"

12. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

13. "Master of Puppets"

14. "Enter Sandman"

Metallica, "Disposable Heroes" Reimagined