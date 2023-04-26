Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons, embraces youth with a special focus on life experiences across the first 18 years of life. Now the metal legends have partnered with Spotify to offer you a personalized playlist loaded with music from your very own first 72 seasons.

"Relive the soundtrack of your first 72 seasons," reads a banner on Metallica's dedicated website where you can start the process of receiving that personalized playlist. Once you hit the "get started" feature on the page, you'll be prompted to enter your Spotify login credentials, followed by a terms and conditions page that must be agreed to before proceeding.

From there, you'll be asked to enter your birth year and confirm your name. Band names scroll across the top and bottom of the page and after a momentary wait, your new playlist is generated, featuring music released during the first 18 years of your life, bookended by the 72 Seasons title track (which appears at the very top) and the remaining 11 tracks on the album at the end.

It's unclear exactly how Spotify determines which tracks to place in the playlist, but you can mostly expect it to align with your general music tastes based on some of your Spotify listening history. At least, it seems that way!

Head here to get your personalized playlist.

READ MORE: Fans React to Metallica's Longest Song Ever 'Inamorata'

72 Seasons debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, the first time Metallica missed claiming the top spot since ...And Justice for All reached No. 6 back in 1988. Even so, the release has been a resounding success, topping several other charts as well as being the best-selling album of the week.

Metallica's worldwide M72 tour in support of the new record begins tomorrow (April 27) in Amsterdam, Netherlands. See all scheduled dates at this location and head here for tickets.