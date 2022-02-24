Metallica Announce Two U.S. Stadium Shows With Greta Van Fleet + Ice Nine Kills

Metallica have just announced a pair of U.S. summer stadium shows with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills, which will be their only stateside stadium gigs during this season.

The news comes just one day before Metallica will step out onstage for a sold out show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which until now was their only non-festival date on the books in the country.

Currently, the group has several international tour dates set between late April and early July, with U.S. festival appearances at BottleRock and Boston Calling taking place toward the end of May. The summer is mostly wide open and now two stops in August have been added — one in Buffalo, New York on August 11 and another in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 14.

Classic rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet and horror-themed metalcore unit Ice Nine Kills were both tabbed as the support acts for the Las Vegas show and they'll link back up with the mighty Metallica for the Buffalo and Pittsburgh stops to ensure a dynamic bill for the tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

Ticket go on sale at 10AM ET on March 4. For 'Fifth Member' fan club legionnaires, early access to tickets will be available starting Feb. 28 and, if you are not a member, you can sign up for free here and get a personal pre-sale code.

Fans can also look forward to the April 23 release of Portals, the instrumental debut solo EP from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Metallica U.S. Stadium Tour Dates

Feb. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 11 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Metallica 2022 Stadium Shows Metallica / Live Nation loading...