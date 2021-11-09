Metallica Reunite With Wolverine to Aid Trade Scholars With Boot + Merch Line

Metallica have once again teamed with Wolverine, launching a new boot and merch line that will benefit aspiring trade scholars as part of Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation's Metallica Scholars program.

This latest team up finds Metallica branded boots (Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain-Toe Rugged, Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Work Boot and the Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Wedge) and clothing, with three Wolverine boots, a hoodie, a beanie and a graphic T-shirt with art done by Metallica collaborator Brandon Heart making up the line.

Since first partnering with Metallica in 2019, Wolverine have contributed more than $300,000 to the Metallica Scholars initiative. This year, 50 percent of all sales from the collection will go the program, which provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their trade and technical education programs. Each one of the more than 900 Metallica Scholars students across the U.S. will receive a pair of the Metallica-branded work boots and the graphic T-shirt as a thank you for participating in trade programs.

"We are grateful to be part of helping the world's workforce stay strong through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, and Wolverine shares our passion for supporting and celebrating the people who are the future of the workforce," said Metallica's James Hetfield. "This partnership will continue to shine a light on the opportunities in the skilled trades and support students as they work toward establishing rewarding, sustainable careers."

"We're proud to continue celebrating and supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople through partnerships with exceptional organizations and initiatives like Metallica Scholars," said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. "We hope Metallica fans will love and wear this collection with pride knowing they are joining us in supporting the future American workforce."

Pre-sale orders are being taken now, but the collection will be officially available on Nov. 30, otherwise known as Giving Tuesday, via Wolverine.com.

You can get a closer look at the items in the gallery at the bottom of this post.

Metallica X Wolverine 2021 Collection See items from the collaborative pairing that aids Metallica's trade scholars initiative.