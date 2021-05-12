‘Metalocalypse’ Getting a New Film Via Adult Swim

Welcome back, Dethklok! Metalocalypse is one of three Adult Swim franchises that is getting a new movie, per the network.

From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, the new Metalocalypse movie "follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly 'Falconback Project.' This is against a backdrop of a world which is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok."

The film is said to pick up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, with the band facing a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls. But will they be able to write the song that ends up being their salvation?

Metalocalypse first debuted on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for four seasons, ending with the 2013 half-hour special The Doomstar Requiem. Though fans have attempted to sway Adult Swim over the years to return the series to the airwaves, the series has remained at an end ... until now.

Dethklok, the animated band at the center of the series, proved quite successful over the initial run releasing four albums. A movie soundtrack is expected to accompany the upcoming film.

Back in March, Adult Swim started paving the way for renewed interest in the Metalocalypse series by streaming all episodes for free.

In addition the Metalocalypse, Adult Swim has also given the green light to films based around the series Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Venture Bros.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

As revealed online with a humorous bend, "These original films have been green-lit. Any complaints and we’re turning this internet around and going home," stated the network.