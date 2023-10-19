What Is Mick Mars Teasing With a Mysterious New Countdown Timer?

Motley Crue legend Mick Mars has launched a mysterious 13-day countdown timer and fans are getting excited. But what's it for?

The shadowy, reserved guitarist has never been one for oversharing and he keeps it brief in a new teaser video where red text set against a black and white woodsy landscape flashes across the screen, writing out, "Counting down 13 days."

The clip was published yesterday (Oct. 18), meaning the countdown expires on Halloween.

Mars has been said to be working on a solo album for quite some time now and, in February earlier this year, country rocker Cory Marks confirmed he had heard material from Mars' "new project." He said it sounds "HUGE" and that "the rock world is in for something weird, special, great and LOUD."

Fans in the comments speculate that new music is certainly on the way and are hopeful a full album is awaiting them come Halloween.

SiriusXM DJ Eddie Trunk appears to already be in the know, confirming that Mars first-ever solo song will be debuted on-air on Oct. 30 with an interview airing the next day.

"This music has been a long time coming and I can't wait for everyone to hear it," writes Trunk on social media.

Some of Mick Mars' Past Comments on a Solo Album

March, 2019: Mars said he had been working on the record "for years." It had been rumored that Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack and ex-Motley Crue singer John Corabi would be guest vocalists, but the guitarist added, "Those kind of went away." As for the music, Mars suggested it was going to be "harder" than Motley Crue's music.

December, 2019: Mars said to watch for his new album in April of 2020. Obviously, no new music arrived that month or since.

February, 2020: Mars said he recruited singer Jacob Bunton and that his record was produced by Michael Wagener.