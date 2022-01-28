The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Have Broken Up

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Boston ska-punk band led by singer Dicky Barrett that appears in the movie Clueless (1995) and had a No. 1 rock hit with 1997's "The Impression That I Get," have disbanded.

The group also included bassist Joe Gittleman, saxophonist Tim "Johnny Vegas" Burton and dancer Ben Carr as longtime members. The Bosstones formed in the 1980s and became a paragon of ska punk in the mainstream with that 1997 smash from their fifth album, Let's Face It. The song's included in movies such as Step Brothers and Chasing Amy and is a playable track on the video games Rock Band 4 and Band Hero.

In a statement on their Facebook page on Thursday (Jan. 27), The Mighty Mighty Bosstones revealed, "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you."

Marc Wasserman, a ska musician and the author of Ska Boom! An American Ska & Reggae Oral History, called the Bosstones "the heart and soul of the mid-'90s American ska boom, helping to create the sound of ska punk that remains popular to this day."

He added, "And just as they were inspired and influenced by The Specials and Bim Skala Bim, the Bosstones would turn thousands of '90s kids onto the sound and philosophy of ska rooted in social justice and calling out the powers that be. And while the end of the band is a sad day and marks the end of an era of American ska, the Bosstones and its fans should stand proud for all they have done to keep the spirit of ska alive."

A cause for the breakup wasn't disclosed. The Bosstones were scheduled to play the upcoming Slam Dunk Fest. According to Rolling Stone, the band's split came days after it was revealed that a song called "Heart of Freedom" promoting a Washington, D.C., anti-vaccine rally was apparently produced by Barrett or someone with the singer's name.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones took a brief hiatus in the mid-2000s but otherwise had performed together since around 1983. They released 11 studio albums, starting with 1989's Devil's Night Out and ending with last year's When God Was Great.