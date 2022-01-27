Social Distortion's Mike Ness has got a lot of mileage out of his modified 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop onstage, and thanks to his partnership with Gibson, you may have a chance to do so as well. Ness has teamed with the Gibson Custom Shop to create a limited edition Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul Deluxe guitar that's now available through authorized Gibson dealers and through the Gibson website.

The guitar features a three-piece maple neck, a two-piece plain maple top and a mahogany/maple/mahogany back. Ness replaced the humbuckers with his favorite P-90’s and the guitar features a lighter weight adding to its overall versatility.

The stunning Goldtop finish has been expertly aged by the artisans of the Murphy Lab to match Mike’s original guitar. In addition, the “Orange County,” “Clay Smith Cams Mr. Horsepower®” and “I Voted” stickers featured on Mike’s guitar are included with the guitar.

Ness has enjoyed a successful career, cranking out seven studio albums with Social Distortion dating back to their 1983 debut Mommy's Little Monster.

Get a closer look at the new Gibson Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul Deluxe guitar via the videos and photos below. Additional details concerning pricing and features can be found here.

Mike Ness 1976 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe Preview

Mike Ness Reflects on His First Gibson Guitar

