Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Diagnosed With Tonsil Cancer, Issues Statement

Social Distortion founder and bandleader Mike Ness revealed on Wednesday (June 7) that he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, the longtime punk rock icon issuing a statement that says, "We WILL get through this." The 61-year-old singer and guitarist is currently undergoing treatment.

The optimistic message shared via Social Distortion's official channels begins, "We think that life is going to go according to our plan, but it has a way of saying 'I don't think so!'"

It continues, "In the midst of pre-production, I was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer. I was feeling well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the very day before surgery. The band and I were so inspired and excited to lay down these tracks, which by the way sound f—ing AWESOME!"

It was revealed earlier this year that Social Distortion were working on a new studio album, what will be their first since 2011's Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, with a tour planned for this summer.

Ness explains, "The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need. The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life."

Social Distortion Postpone Their New Album, Tour

He adds, "It breaks my heart to postpone the Summer Tour, and this album release, but time is required to heal. I can't thank our loyal fans enough who have been waiting so patiently for this."

While it "will take a little longer," Ness says, he promises that a new album "will be delivered" and will exceed fans' expectations.

Further, "I want you all to know that this has opened my eyes to a whole new struggle," he shares. "I know it's one that many of you or your loved ones have personally endured, and my heart goes out to you because I now know what it's like."

Ness says, "I'm surrounded by love and support from my friends and family ESPECIALLY my lovely wife and incredible boys (oh and don't forget my 3 dogs and kitty) THANK YOU ALL in advance to our unbelievable fans for YOUR love and support."

Loudwire wishes Ness all the best in his recovery.

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Reveals Tonsil Cancer Diagnosis in Statement - June 7, 2023