Faith No More, Mr. Bungle and Tomahawk frontman Mike Patton has offered his vocals talents to a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. Titled Shredder's Revenge, the arcade-style game will be available on PC and other consoles later this year.

Dotemu announced the game, which was developed by Tribute Games, earlier today (March 10).

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design," the description for the YouTube video reads.

"With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X."

Patton sang the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song for the game, which you can hear in the trailer below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Shredder's Revenge feat. Mike Patton