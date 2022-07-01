Scorpions drummer and Motorhead alum Mikkey Dee rises 40 feet in the air to play "possibly the highest-ever drum solo in the history of heavy metal" in a new ad showing the power of Volvo Trucks.

The spot joins two others from Volvo this week. In those, Dee — the musician is licensed to operate heavy vehicles, as UCR pointed out — gives the trucks a test drive. After all, the drummer is known for his intense double-pedal technique, as Volvo underscores.

But is he able to maneuver a 32-ton Volvo FMX Electric truck down a steep slope? See the videos below.

In Dee's highest drum solo attempt, a large crane attached to one of Volvo's heavy duty trucks hoists the rocker high above the stands at Ullevi arena in Gothenburg, Sweden — the hometown of both the drummer and Volvo Group. In another vid, Dee demonstrates Volvo Trucks' precision by trying to nudge the mac against a bass guitar without toppling it.

As for that steep slope, Volvo has it covered. "The electric driveline contains fewer moving components. And the responsiveness from pressing the accelerator to powering the wheels is immediate and precise," Volvo says. "This makes maneuvering in tight and challenging spots easy and controllable.”

Dee joined Scorpions in 2016 after the death of Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister the previous year. He briefly drummed for Thin Lizzy before being recruited as James Kottak's replacement in the Scorpions.

Mikkey Dee's "Possibly Highest-Ever" Drum Solo

Mikkey Dee Drives Volvo Trucks

Mikkey Dee Shows Volvo Trucks' Handling