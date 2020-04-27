Miley Cyrus dished out an acoustic version of Pink Floyd's classic "Wish You Were Here" on Saturday Night Live April 25. Sitting beside an outdoor fire pit and accompanied by Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt on guitar, the popstar's pre-recorded cover was part of the second episode of SNL at Home.

In the video, both the singer and Watt — the sideman brandishing a twelve-string acoustic axe — maintain some distance from each other, a social practice recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Another way to help slow the virus is by frequently washing one's hands.

Watch Cyrus' Pink Floyd cover down toward the bottom of this post.

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the two most recent episodes of the late-night sketch comedy show — usually taped live in-studio — have been recorded remotely from the actors and performers' homes. Last month, Watt revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This isn't the first time that Cyrus has tackled a Pink Floyd tune. As Rolling Stone pointed out, the musician and former Disney Channel teen idol let loose on Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" at Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2019. That gig also saw her perform Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog."

Contemporary stars doing classic rock seems to be a running theme for SNL at Home. The week prior, during the first episode of the pre-taped show, Coldplay's Chris Martin performed Bob Dylan's "Shelter From the Storm."

Miley Cyrus, "Wish You Were Here" (Pink Floyd cover) - SNL at Home