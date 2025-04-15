The Big Misconception About Ghost’s View on Religion

Ghost have pulled from religious themes in creating the lore surrounding the band, but what is the big misconception that fans may have about the band? Frontman Tobias Forge spoke about one particular ideal that is associated with the band that he feels people get wrong.

What Tobias Forge Thinks Is the Misconception About Ghost

While chatting with Rolling Stone UK, the topic of having ghost encounters came up. Forge opened the chat by stating he felt that he had experienced "unexplained or unrational contact with the void," but that led him down another path of the unexplained.

Forge spoke about the idea that Ghost had been either dismissive or has a completely atheist agenda when it comes to religion. "Actually no," says the singer after posing the notion.

"I think that one of the most important things was if mankind could unite in the idea that there very well might be a force and things that we cannot explain and that we could completely accept that, that there's things that we don't know and that that might be larger than what we can articulate instead of what is happening now," he continued.

Forge said that much of religion today and for a "few thousand years" has been people telling you how things are and what's going to happen after you die. To that notion, he says, "They're lying. They're lying to you. That's the problem. They want you to do something."

The vocalist counters, "If we could agree that we do not know, but that there might very possibly be some divine otherworldly power, I think that is a great way to move forward. And for mankind to finally rejoice."

Just last month, Ghost kicked off the promotion of their new Skeleta album with the release of the single "Satanized." But despite the eye raising title and lyrics that seemingly discuss a possession, Tobias Forge recently shared with WRIF's Meltdown that it's actually a love song.

"It's a song about being in love and how that can potentially be mistaken as demonic possession, but in reality this song has nothing to do with demonic possession," shared the vocalist.

"Satanized" appears on Skeleta, the band's sixth studio album. The record drops April 25 and pre-orders are currently being taken through the group's website.