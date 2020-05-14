Misery Signals Share First New Song With Original Singer in 16 Years, ‘Ultraviolet’ Album Announced
Misery Signals have never gone away, but it has been a full seven years since the metalcore group released any new music. Here they are in 2020, having just announced the Ultraviolet album, the first to feature singer Jesse Zaraska since the band's 2004 debut. Get a glimpse of the new Misery Signals release with the lead single "The Tempest," for which the band shot a music video.
Time has not tempered Misery Signals, who open Ultraviolet with this barreling bruiser. The sudden time signature changes, tech-accented rhythmic riffing and vein-popping rage are all well intact on "The Tempest," and, as Zaraska confessed, the lyrics target well-being rather than serving as a vehicle for more scornful ideals.
"It is a record that purveys a much greater sense of hope than those that preceded it, and I think that as older individuals this was important from the onset of the process," said the frontman, who has ebbed his lyrical aim to better fit who he has become as an adult.
"I tried to create a Misery Signals record that was lyrically more positive than the previous outings, something that I could get behind as a father," Zaraska, who rejoined Misery Signals in 2014, continued, noting, "Though there still exists a fair amount of tension and darkness, there shines a great amount more light."
Lead guitarist Ryan Morgan expressed his thoughts on the new single, explaining, "'The Tempest' feels like a concentrated dose of Misery Signals. I love that it crashes through with all this energy, with very little indulging. That type of songwriting economy was in my mind across this whole album. It's interesting to hear a little bit of restraint work to actually make everything bigger."
Watch the music video for "The Tempest" below.
Ultraviolet will be released Aug. 7 through Basick Records. Pre-order and pre-save the album on streaming services here. Check out Misery Signals' fall 2020 tours with End and Neck of the woods and a following trek alongside Darkest Hour and Sect at the bottom of the page as well as the new album art and track listing.
Misery Signals, "The Tempest" Music Video
Misery Signals, Ultraviolet Album Art + Track Listing
1. "The Tempest"
2. "Sunlifter"
3. "River King"
4. "Through Vales of Blue Fire"
5. "Old Ghosts"
6. "The Fall"
7. "Redemption Key"
8. "Cascade Locks"
9. "Some Dreams"
Misery Signals 2021 Tour Dates
with End + Neck of the Woods
Nov. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Buckingham
Nov. 20 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Buckingham
Nov. 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dicken’s Pub
Nov. 22 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
Nov. 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Goodwill
Nov. 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam
Nov. 25 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe’s
Nov. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade
Nov. 27 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club
Nov. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
with Darkest Hour + Sect
Dec. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ The Marquis Theater
Dec. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad
Dec. 12 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock
Dec. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Dec. 14 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Dec. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Dec. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Dec. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ The Hawthorne Theatre
Dec. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw
