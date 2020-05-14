Misery Signals have never gone away, but it has been a full seven years since the metalcore group released any new music. Here they are in 2020, having just announced the Ultraviolet album, the first to feature singer Jesse Zaraska since the band's 2004 debut. Get a glimpse of the new Misery Signals release with the lead single "The Tempest," for which the band shot a music video.

Time has not tempered Misery Signals, who open Ultraviolet with this barreling bruiser. The sudden time signature changes, tech-accented rhythmic riffing and vein-popping rage are all well intact on "The Tempest," and, as Zaraska confessed, the lyrics target well-being rather than serving as a vehicle for more scornful ideals.

"It is a record that purveys a much greater sense of hope than those that preceded it, and I think that as older individuals this was important from the onset of the process," said the frontman, who has ebbed his lyrical aim to better fit who he has become as an adult.

"I tried to create a Misery Signals record that was lyrically more positive than the previous outings, something that I could get behind as a father," Zaraska, who rejoined Misery Signals in 2014, continued, noting, "Though there still exists a fair amount of tension and darkness, there shines a great amount more light."

Lead guitarist Ryan Morgan expressed his thoughts on the new single, explaining, "'The Tempest' feels like a concentrated dose of Misery Signals. I love that it crashes through with all this energy, with very little indulging. That type of songwriting economy was in my mind across this whole album. It's interesting to hear a little bit of restraint work to actually make everything bigger."

Watch the music video for "The Tempest" below.

Ultraviolet will be released Aug. 7 through Basick Records. Pre-order and pre-save the album on streaming services here. Check out Misery Signals' fall 2020 tours with End and Neck of the woods and a following trek alongside Darkest Hour and Sect at the bottom of the page as well as the new album art and track listing.

Misery Signals, "The Tempest" Music Video

Misery Signals, Ultraviolet Album Art + Track Listing

Independent

1. "The Tempest"

2. "Sunlifter"

3. "River King"

4. "Through Vales of Blue Fire"

5. "Old Ghosts"

6. "The Fall"

7. "Redemption Key"

8. "Cascade Locks"

9. "Some Dreams"

Misery Signals 2021 Tour Dates

with End + Neck of the Woods

Nov. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Buckingham

Nov. 20 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Buckingham

Nov. 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dicken’s Pub

Nov. 22 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

Nov. 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Goodwill

Nov. 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam

Nov. 25 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe’s

Nov. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

Nov. 27 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

Nov. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

with Darkest Hour + Sect

Dec. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ The Marquis Theater

Dec. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad

Dec. 12 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock

Dec. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Dec. 14 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Dec. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Dec. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Dec. 19 - Portland, Ore. @ The Hawthorne Theatre

Dec. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw