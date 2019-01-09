Misery Signals Writing for Fifth Studio Album

The calendar is quickly filling up with quality new music for the new year, and you can now add Misery Signals to the list of bands eyeing 2019 for a new album.

Bassist Kyle Johnson posted an update on his Instagram page in which he offered a peek inside the studio where the guys have been working on their fifth studio album.

"Great week of writing/polishing/tweaking our new material for LP5. So stoked to share this with the world! #miserysignals #LP5," said the bassist.

Looks like movement toward finishing the follow-up to 2013's Absent Light will start to pick up as the new year begins. While the next album is a priority, the band will break from the studio in March for their next leg of tour dates. After playing a pair of shows in Canada to start the run, they'll venture over to Europe for dates that carry over into April. See all their scheduled stops here.