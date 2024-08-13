The Misheard Nickelback Lyric Avenged Sevenfold Drummer Had Wrong This Whole Time

Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman has revealed on social media that he's finally learned a Nickelback lyric after years of thinking (and perhaps singing) something else.

We've all likely had rock lyrics that we've misheard throughout the years, and Wackerman's status as a musician in a popular band has not left him exempt. In a somewhat humbling and hilarious moment, the musician shared with his followers on the X platform the Nickelback lyric that has tripped him up all these years.

What Nickelback Lyric Did Brooks Wackerman Mishear?

The song in question that Wackerman has been misquoting for years is the band's biggest commercially successful track - "How You Remind Me" from the 2001 album Silver Side Up.

"For years I thought the first line to nickelbacks 'you remind' me was - I never made it as a white man.. 'This morning I learned it’s 'wise man,'" confirmed Wackerman.

The full opening verse of "How You Remind Me" with the correct lines is: "Never made it as a wise man / I couldn't cut it as a poor man stealing / Tired of living like a blind man / I'm sick of sight without a sense of feeling."

What Fans Were Saying

"I like your version better. Let’s have Chad [Kroeger] change it," remarked one fan. "Did learning this make you feel like a wise man," asked another person. "Damn. This changes everything for me," admitted a third person.

"Haha funny how we can sing the wrong words for years and bam one day it hits us what they really said," a fourth person commented.

What lyrics have you misheard over the years?