The Most + Least Streamed Songs of Each Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

What are the biggest streaming successes and which songs failed to garner much interest from Ozzy Osbourne's solo work?

The singer's solo work has included 13 studio albums and yielded a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024. But let's take a closer look at what worked spectacularly (no spoiler here .... a lot) and what didn't (there are still some songs that have yet to reach the million streams mark).

What is Ozzy's most streamed song? It's probably no surprise, but "Crazy Train" sits above all other Ozzy Osbourne solo songs. But what may come as a surprise is that the song more than doubles the total of Osbourne's second most streamed song on Spotify. That's a lot of love for the iconic song that helped launch Ozzy's solo career.

How about Ozzy's least streamed song? There are seven songs from Ozzy's solo work that have yet to meet the million streams mark. Of those, four appear on a single album — Ozzy's covers collection, Under Cover. It was Osbourne's take on the lesser known Bessie Banks song "Go Now" that has the most work to do in the streaming arena.

Take a closer look at Ozzy's solo streaming numbers on Spotify as we break it down album by album in the gallery below.

