Knocked Loose Singer Crushes on New Motionless in White Song ‘Slaughterhouse’
Motionless in White are getting by with a little help from their friends, and oh what a friend to have when Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris shows up and absolutely crushes on the new MIW track "Slaughterhouse."
The pummeling track is the latest to arrive from Motionless in White's forthcoming Scoring the End of the World album, which is now locked in for a June 10 release date and is available to pre-save for streaming platforms here and pre-order in physical form with merch bundle options via the band's official store.
"Slaughterhouse" is an aggressive, in-your-face assault that keeps the foot firmly pressed to the metal throughout. And Garris' addition is just one of the punch-packing guest turns on the band's new album (Beartooth's Caleb Shomo turns up on "Red White & Boom" and composer Mick Gordon steps in with the assist on the album-closing title track).
The new song serves as the third release to come from the forthcoming album, following on the heels of "Masterpiece" and "Cyberhex." Get a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.
Motionless in White Featuring Bryan Garris, "Slaughterhouse" Lyrics
Break down the wall again
You made a deal with the devil in a bloodbath
Now there’s a price on your head seal the contract
Automatic, systematic
We want our pound of flesh and we slice thick
Kill em all kill em all no successors
Flip the script and oppress the oppressors
Finding strength as we sift through the carnage
We want our pound of flesh and we’ll take it
You fucking fascist
You fucking pig
You sit back as we collapse, packaged up and sold for scraps
Evade the butchers tax, then write us off
And it’s hard to stop the bleeding hung from hooks and barely breathing
But we’ll break break break down the wall again
You tell your stories of the things that you’ve been through
But they’re as false as the teeth that you lie through
Nobodies buying but you sell sell sell
In the land of the free, you’re a slave to your wealth
You fucking fascist
Die you fucking pig
This is the consequence of opulence
You sit back as we collapse, left to fight over scraps
While you auction off our backs to buy your crown
(Force fed the lies)
And it’s hard to stop the bleeding hung from hooks and barely breathing
But we’ll break break break down the wall again
Break break break down the wall
One mutilation under god
God in the cross, devil in the nails
Whatcha gonna buy with all your money in hell?
You sit back as we collapse, packaged up and sold for scraps
While you auction off our backs to pay the tax
(Eye for an eye)
Victims of your invention, all we’ve got are cruel intentions
But we’ll break break break down the wall
Break break break down the wall again
Cut you up, cut you up, cut you down at your knees
Watch you beg like a rat for your luxuries
Cut you up, cut you up, rip the teeth from your mouth
You won’t survive in your slaughterhouse
DIE
Motionless in White Featuring Bryan Garris, "Slaughterhouse"
And with a new album in route, Motionless in White have fired up the touring machine as well. The group recently wrapped the triple co-headline "Trinity of Terror" tour with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, and their currently plotting out their next move. At present, the band has booked a number of U.S. festivals in the coming months, and there will be a summer run of Australia with I Prevail and a 2023 European tour with Beartooth on the horizon as well. See the U.S. shows below and get ticketing information for all MIW shows here.
Meanwhile, you can also check out the full new album track listing and artwork just above the band's U.S. tour dates.
Motionless in White, Scoring the End of the World Artwork + Track Listing
1. Meltdown
2. Sign of Life
3. Werewolf
4. Porcelain
5. Slaughterhouse (Feat: Bryan Garris)
6. Masterpiece
7. Cause of Death
8. We Become the Night
9. Burned At Both Ends 2
10. Broadcasting From Beyond the Grave: Corpse Nation
11. Cyberhex
12. Red, White & Boom (Feat: Caleb Shomo)
13. Scoring the End of the World (Feat: Mick Gordon)
Motionless In White 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest**
Sept. 8-11 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival**
Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock**
Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**
Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**
Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**
** Festival Dates