Knocked Loose Singer Crushes on New Motionless in White Song ‘Slaughterhouse’

Motionless in White are getting by with a little help from their friends, and oh what a friend to have when Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris shows up and absolutely crushes on the new MIW track "Slaughterhouse."

The pummeling track is the latest to arrive from Motionless in White's forthcoming Scoring the End of the World album, which is now locked in for a June 10 release date and is available to pre-save for streaming platforms here and pre-order in physical form with merch bundle options via the band's official store.

"Slaughterhouse" is an aggressive, in-your-face assault that keeps the foot firmly pressed to the metal throughout. And Garris' addition is just one of the punch-packing guest turns on the band's new album (Beartooth's Caleb Shomo turns up on "Red White & Boom" and composer Mick Gordon steps in with the assist on the album-closing title track).

The new song serves as the third release to come from the forthcoming album, following on the heels of "Masterpiece" and "Cyberhex." Get a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.

Motionless in White Featuring Bryan Garris, "Slaughterhouse" Lyrics

Break down the wall again You made a deal with the devil in a bloodbath

Now there’s a price on your head seal the contract

Automatic, systematic

We want our pound of flesh and we slice thick Kill em all kill em all no successors

Flip the script and oppress the oppressors

Finding strength as we sift through the carnage

We want our pound of flesh and we’ll take it You fucking fascist

You fucking pig You sit back as we collapse, packaged up and sold for scraps

Evade the butchers tax, then write us off

And it’s hard to stop the bleeding hung from hooks and barely breathing

But we’ll break break break down the wall again You tell your stories of the things that you’ve been through

But they’re as false as the teeth that you lie through

Nobodies buying but you sell sell sell

In the land of the free, you’re a slave to your wealth You fucking fascist

Die you fucking pig

This is the consequence of opulence You sit back as we collapse, left to fight over scraps

While you auction off our backs to buy your crown

(Force fed the lies)

And it’s hard to stop the bleeding hung from hooks and barely breathing

But we’ll break break break down the wall again

Break break break down the wall One mutilation under god

God in the cross, devil in the nails

Whatcha gonna buy with all your money in hell? You sit back as we collapse, packaged up and sold for scraps

While you auction off our backs to pay the tax

(Eye for an eye)

Victims of your invention, all we’ve got are cruel intentions

But we’ll break break break down the wall

Break break break down the wall again Cut you up, cut you up, cut you down at your knees

Watch you beg like a rat for your luxuries

Cut you up, cut you up, rip the teeth from your mouth

You won’t survive in your slaughterhouse

DIE

Motionless in White Featuring Bryan Garris, "Slaughterhouse"

And with a new album in route, Motionless in White have fired up the touring machine as well. The group recently wrapped the triple co-headline "Trinity of Terror" tour with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, and their currently plotting out their next move. At present, the band has booked a number of U.S. festivals in the coming months, and there will be a summer run of Australia with I Prevail and a 2023 European tour with Beartooth on the horizon as well. See the U.S. shows below and get ticketing information for all MIW shows here.

Meanwhile, you can also check out the full new album track listing and artwork just above the band's U.S. tour dates.

Motionless in White, Scoring the End of the World Artwork + Track Listing

1. Meltdown

2. Sign of Life

3. Werewolf

4. Porcelain

5. Slaughterhouse (Feat: Bryan Garris)

6. Masterpiece

7. Cause of Death

8. We Become the Night

9. Burned At Both Ends 2

10. Broadcasting From Beyond the Grave: Corpse Nation

11. Cyberhex

12. Red, White & Boom (Feat: Caleb Shomo)

13. Scoring the End of the World (Feat: Mick Gordon)

Motionless In White 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest**

Sept. 8-11 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival**

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock**

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young**

** Festival Dates