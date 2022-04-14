Motionless in White’s New Song ‘Masterpiece’ Is a Heavy Ballad

After debuting the music video for "Cyberhex," the lead single off Motionless in White's forthcoming Scoring the End of the World album, the band is back with "Masterpiece," a song that hits in a completely different way as a heavy ballad.

"'Masterpiece’ is a song which I feel embodies the raw and brutally honest nature of what makes Motionless In White," began frontman Chris Motionless when commenting on the second new track to drop this year.

He continued, "It took me many years to fully recognize that these are the types of songs that truly are the lifeblood of the relationship between the band and our fans. There is something really powerful and magical in being able to write a song that not only expresses your own deepest emotions and feelings, but to write something that may express the feelings of those who find it hard to articulate their own at times."

"Masterpiece" opens up in a somber way with Motionless' voice taking the spotlight right from the start, supported by a gentle piano melody. Instrumentation gradually works its way into the song and it all collides over the sing-along chorus that's destined to be an instant live favorite.

"It is on another level of special," explained the singer, who went on, "In my own experience as a listener, these types of songs have always offered comfort amidst the pain, and ‘Masterpiece’ is my way of returning that energy back to the universe for others to potentially find and carry with them. We’re all going through something dark in our heads on a daily basis, so why not go through it together?”

Watch the music video for "Masterpiece" further down the page and look for Scoring the End of the World, Motionless in White's followup to 2019's Disguise, to come out on June 10 on Roadrunner. Pre-order your copy here.

Motionless in White, "Masterpiece" Lyrics

All the stupid lies and the stupid games

Left a vacancy in this picture frame

A prisoner by my own hands

Cause if I can’t have me, then no one can I need to heal what I inflict

But I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it

As I play roulette with a broken gun

I confess these sins with a sharp and spiteful tongue So how do I apologize, and put the tears back in your eyes,

When every canvas that I paint, is a masterpiece made of my mistakes? Outlined in guilt, my portrait stares

In a gallery where the walls lie bare

As I modernize my antique ways

True colors can’t escape the brush of fate So how do I apologize, and put the tears back in your eyes?

On every canvas that I paint, is a masterpiece made of my mistakes Illustrate all my pain

And set it all ablaze So how do I apologize, and put the tears back in your eyes,

When every canvas that I paint, is a masterpiece of my mistakes?

And in the light of my demise, I see my failures in your eyes

Every canvas that I paint, is a masterpiece made of my mistakes

Motionless in White, "Masterpiece" Music Video

Motionless in White, Scoring the End of the World Album Art + Track Listing

Motionless in White, 'Scoring the End of the World' Roadrunner Records

01. "Meltdown"

02. "Sign of Life"

03. "Werewolf"

04. "Porcelain"

05. "Slaughterhouse" ft. Bryan Garris

06. "Masterpiece"

07. "Cause of Death"

08. "We Become the Night"

09. "Burned At Both Ends 2"

10. "Broadcasting From Beyond the Grave: Corpse Nation"

11. "Cyberhex"

12. "Red, White & Boom" ft. Caleb Shomo

13. "Scoring the End of the World" ft. Mick Gordon