Motley Crue Announce 2013 Canadian Tour
Hard rock veterans Motley Crue have just announced a massive set of 2013 Canadian tour dates. The longest string of Canadian shows in the band's history will see Motley Crue spending nearly a month up North with a total of 18 shows, taking Big Wreck along for the ride as support.
In 2012, Motley Crue didn't just go on tour … they went on 'The Tour.' Hitting the road with KISS for a two-month barrage of North American dates, Crue spent July through September on one of the most epic and explosive tours in recent memory. Crue also released the single 'Sex' right as 'The Tour' began, and are hard at work on a new album.
In a recent interview we conducted with Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, he went in-depth about the group's eventual retirement and how Sixx plans to go out with guns blazing. "We haven't been shy that Motley Crue has been talking about somewhere in the near future doing a farewell tour," says the bassist. "We talked about it on 'Piers Morgan' and different interviews. It's not that we hate each other or we don't work together well. I think it's just at some point we want to leave it with some sort of a legacy that's leaving it in a good way. I just see some bands that keep f---ing beating a dead horse and I'm like, 'Get off the horse, dude, it's dead.' And Motley Crue is really at one of our highest points we've been and I would like to see us even climb higher by seeing us finish our movie, an album and then maybe announcing a farewell tour and going out at the top. It would be a really nice look."
Check out Motley Crue's full list of 2013 Canadian tour dates below, and brace yourselves for Crue's next album, which is expected to see a 2013 release.
Motley Crue 2013 Canadian Tour Dates:
04/20 - Penticton, British Columbia - South Okanagon Events Centre
04/22 - Victoria, British Columbia - Save On Foods Memorial Centre
04/23 - Abbotsford, British Columbia - Entertainment & Sports Centre
04/25 - Prince George, British Columbia - CN Centre
04/26 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia - EnCana Events Centre
04/28 - Edmonton￼, Alberta - Rexall Place
04/29 - Calgary￼, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddeldome
04/30 - Lethbridge, Alberta - ENMAX Centre
05/02 - Saskatoon￼, Saskatchewan - Credit Union Centre
05/03 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan - Mosaic Place
05/04 - Estevan, Saskatchewan - Spectra Place
05/06 - Brandon, Manitoba - Keystone Centre
05/07 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Centre
05/09 - Subdury, Ontario - Sudbury Area
05/10 - Hamilton, Ontario - Copps Coliseum
05/11 - Oshawa, Ontario - General Motors Centre
05/13 - Montréal, Quebec - Centre Bell
05/14 - Ottawa￼, Ontario - Scotiabank Place