Motley Crue Announce 2013 Canadian Tour

Hard rock veterans Motley Crue have just announced a massive set of 2013 Canadian tour dates. The longest string of Canadian shows in the band's history will see Motley Crue spending nearly a month up North with a total of 18 shows, taking Big Wreck along for the ride as support.

In 2012, Motley Crue didn't just go on tour … they went on 'The Tour.' Hitting the road with KISS for a two-month barrage of North American dates, Crue spent July through September on one of the most epic and explosive tours in recent memory. Crue also released the single 'Sex' right as 'The Tour' began, and are hard at work on a new album.

In a recent interview we conducted with Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, he went in-depth about the group's eventual retirement and how Sixx plans to go out with guns blazing. "We haven't been shy that Motley Crue has been talking about somewhere in the near future doing a farewell tour," says the bassist. "We talked about it on 'Piers Morgan' and different interviews. It's not that we hate each other or we don't work together well. I think it's just at some point we want to leave it with some sort of a legacy that's leaving it in a good way. I just see some bands that keep f---ing beating a dead horse and I'm like, 'Get off the horse, dude, it's dead.' And Motley Crue is really at one of our highest points we've been and I would like to see us even climb higher by seeing us finish our movie, an album and then maybe announcing a farewell tour and going out at the top. It would be a really nice look."

Check out Motley Crue's full list of 2013 Canadian tour dates below, and brace yourselves for Crue's next album, which is expected to see a 2013 release.

Motley Crue 2013 Canadian Tour Dates:

04/20 - Penticton, British Columbia - South Okanagon Events Centre

04/22 - Victoria, British Columbia - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

04/23 - Abbotsford, British Columbia - Entertainment & Sports Centre

04/25 - Prince George, British Columbia - CN Centre

04/26 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia - EnCana Events Centre

04/28 - Edmonton￼, Alberta - Rexall Place

04/29 - Calgary￼, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddeldome

04/30 - Lethbridge, Alberta - ENMAX Centre

05/02 - Saskatoon￼, Saskatchewan - Credit Union Centre

05/03 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan - Mosaic Place

05/04 - Estevan, Saskatchewan - Spectra Place

05/06 - Brandon, Manitoba - Keystone Centre

05/07 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Centre

05/09 - Subdury, Ontario - Sudbury Area

05/10 - Hamilton, Ontario - Copps Coliseum

05/11 - Oshawa, Ontario - General Motors Centre

05/13 - Montréal, Quebec - Centre Bell

05/14 - Ottawa￼, Ontario - Scotiabank Place