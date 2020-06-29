Photos: Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Just Got Two Face Tattoos

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee is covered in tattoos and now he's got a couple more, having recently had the left and right sides of his head inked.

The drummer posted three photos in an Instagram slideshow, first showing a set of dots curling around his eyebrow, scaling up in size from the bridge of his nose to the outside of the brow. From there, Lee added to pre-existing star outlines with smaller, blacked-out stars continuing the arc, which is capped off on the left temple with an upside down bass clef that dovetails into a treble clef to form the shape of a heart.

On the right side of Lee's face, Japanese characters descend from his temple down to the rear jaw line.

Lee's bandmate, Motley Crue founder and bassist Nikki Sixx, commented, "Looks awesome. I need a tune up with some of my ink too. Great." Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 added, "That's so cool. I love it," in a pair of comments.

This year was supposed to be the return of Motley Crue, who announced last year that they would be breaking their cessation of touring agreement (they quite literally blew the thing up) for a reunion run. The band credited the overwhelming success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, which adopted the name of Crue's infamous tell-all book, for spurring the reunion as there is a new legion of fans to play for.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the tour, which also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, to be postponed until 2021. No new dates have been announced yet, but Motley Crue vowed that rescheduled stops were in the works.

While Crue remained sidelined, Lee has still been busy, placing a focus on his solo career as he's set to release a rap album, Andro, on Oct. 16. The drummer released two new singles — "Knock Me Down" and "Tops" — which features guest vocalists. Head here to listen and to get more information on Lee's solo record.

Additionally, Lee was featured on the collaborate track between rap artists Post Malone and Yaweh. The song, "Tommy Lee," is even named after the drummer.