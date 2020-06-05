Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is an avid rap, hip-hop and electronic music fan. His nu-metal dalliances under Methods of Mayhem alluded to this and now he's dropped two solo rap songs — "Knock Me Down" and "Tops" — featuring guest vocalists Killvein and Push Push, respectively. Both come off Lee's new record, Andro.

Lee has released music videos for both tracks, which were directed by Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. "Knock Me Down" has industrial overtones which fit perfectly for the snarling, about-to-snap mentality Killvein invokes while "Tops" is driven by South African rapper Push Push's unhinged, unique style over start-stop Afrobeats.

Listen to both songs further down the page.

"I heard his shit on the Internet," Lee said of Killvein, "and I thought, this dude is badass, 'Knock Me Down' had his name all over it. He raps like a beast, is super-talented, and actually says something. He's gonna blow up."

As for Push Push, the drummer simply enthused, "She's a total troublemaker — a maniac!"

"Working with Tommy was an incredible opportunity," commented Push Push. "He made sure that I was in a comfortable space, free to express myself fully and without limits. The video shoot was a dream come true. I felt empowered to show all my true colors without judgement. Honestly, that team could've made anyone feel like a star."

Killvein was especially excited about the collaborative opportunity. "It was great working with Tommy! It's crazy because I grew up listening to Motley Crue so I never imagined I'd end up working with Tommy fucking Lee," beamed Killvein.

"I was surprised he'd even heard of me but that's all thanks to our mutual friend, Danny Lohner. Danny showed Tommy my music last year and that's when Tommy sent me the beat. I recorded half the song in my garage in Sacramento and the other half in his studio in Calabasas. I was like a kid in a candy shop in there — he has everything. The video shoot was surreal. Getting to work with both Tommy and Fred Durst on that was a dream," the rapper added.

Andro will be released on Oct. 16 and the artwork can be seen beneath both music videos. The album will feature additional guests — Buckcherry's Josh Todd, Brooke Candy and Mickey Avalon — as well as a Prince cover from Rock Star Supernova's Lukas Rossi.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Motley Crue officially postponed their North American stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, vowing to reschedule the dates for 2021.

Tommy Lee, "Knock Me Down" Music Video Feat. Killvein

Tommy Lee, "Tops" Music Video Feat. Push Push

Tommy Lee, Andro Album Art

Tommy Lee