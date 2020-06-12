Last week, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee dropped two rap songs of his own. This week, rappers Post Malone and Yaweh released a joint single titled "Tommy Lee," on which the legendary drummer has been featured.

Lee laid down his drum parts for the single while at home in quarantine after Post Malone sent him the track with what he called "demo drums," when talking to SiriusXM's Debatable. "It's killer," he said. "It's basically [an ode to] living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about."

In recent years, the 24-year old Post Malone has curried favor with the rock and metal community. He was in a metalcore band as a teen, performed 15 Nirvana songs in a livestream benefit show, has his knuckles tattooed with portraits of rock legends, played onstage with Aerosmith at the VMAs and with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys, invited Ozzy Osbourne to sing on one of his songs and later sung on one of Ozzy's new songs... the list goes on.

This isn't lost on Lee, who worked with Post Malone in 2018 on the Beerbongs & Bentleys hit "Over Now." "I've known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you," commented Lee. "He's a freaking maniac."

As to why the Posty and Yaweh elected to name the song after the Motley Crue icon, Yaweh told NME, "Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a fuck and I love that."

Read the lyrics to "Tommy Lee" directly below (via Genius) and listen to the song at the bottom of the page.

[Intro]

Ah, shit, I'm just workin' in the studio

Ah, okay

You miss me?

Papa

Callin' me "Papa"?

I want you, Papa

Aight, I'll call you right back (XL Eagle made it) [Chorus: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You never makin' no profit, uh (You never makin' no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin' and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I'm livin' life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin' up, stretch limousines (Pullin' up, stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C's all on my feet

You always talkin' about it, yeah (You always talkin' about it)

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You say that you rappin' in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin' life like a rockstar

Pullin' up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C's all on my feet (Woah) [Verse 1: Tyla Yaweh]

I changed my color to Nipsey blue (Nipsey blue)

Your racks, it get smaller, shit pitiful (Racks)

If you tryna get so physical (Woah)

That .45 will make you invisible (Woah)

I'm livin' my life like a criminal (Woah)

I call this shit First 48 (Ayy)

I been quiet, there's no one to blame, yeah (Blame)

My lawyer said we beat the case (We beat the case)

I'm livin' my life, celebration (Woah)

I'm thankin' the Lord, I got patience (Woah)

I'm lovin' the way that she take it (Woah)

I bend it, I fold it, I flip it

She bringin' it back just to prove it (Prove it)

I'm givin' her work just to move it, yeah

I'm livin' the life that I'm choosin', yeah (Choosin')

I'm gettin' these racks, gettin' stupid, yeah (Oh) [Chorus: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You never makin' no profit, uh (You never makin' no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin' and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I'm livin' life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin' up, stretch limousines (Pullin' up, stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C's all on my feet

You always talkin' about it, yeah (You always talkin' about it)

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You say that you rappin' in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin' life like a rockstar

Pullin' up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C's all on my feet (Woah) [Verse 2: Post Malone]

Pull up with the drum like I'm Tommy Lee (Tommy Lee)

Yaweh got a stick, came to rock with me (Rock with me)

Milli' on wrist, ain't no rocks on me (Rocks on me, rocks on me)

I'm pretty as fuck, wanna copy me (Copy me, damn)

I heard you was mad 'cause I'm poppin' as shit (Wow, wow)

I'm poppin' the 'pagne and I'm poppin' that bitch (Pop, ooh, damn)

I hop out a plane and went straight to the whip (Ooh)

I know they can see, I think that's pretty cool if you askin' me

Bugatti, no body roll, curtains in back of the candy Rolls (Skrrt)

I love when my lawyer calls, I hate when I run out of smoke

Pull up to the party, oh, and we like to party, oh

I finish the bottle, dawg, get this bitch jumpin', no Mario

Still shit's so hard

Cigarettes, cough

Bathroom stalls

Please don't save my life, oh [Chorus: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You never makin' no profit, uh (You never makin' no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin' and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I'm livin' life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin' up, stretch limousines

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C's all on my feet

You always talkin' about it, yeah (You always talkin' about it)

You always talkin' about it (You always talkin' about it)

You say that you rappin' in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin' life like a rockstar

Pullin' up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C's all on my feet (Woah) [Outro: Tyla Yaweh]

Like a rockstar

Earlier this month, Lee released two new rap songs off his Andro solo record, which will be out Oct. 16. The tracks, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops," featured the guest vocalists Killvein and Push Push, respectively. Listen to them here and get more details on the album.

Tyler Yaweh + Post Malone, "Tommy Lee"