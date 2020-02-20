Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone are back together again on the high-energy number "It's a Raid."

The blistering rocker lands among the eleven tracks on Osbourne's twelfth solo album Ordinary Man, out Friday (Feb. 21). A punky but catchy burst of audio, it's perhaps the most adrenaline-fueled of the growing collaborations between the "Prince of Darkness" and the rock-indebted rapper.

Listen to "It's a Raid" down toward the bottom of this post.

The song title itself is no joke. Osbourne cribbed the exclamation from circumstances surrounding the drug-fueled sessions for Black Sabbath's 1972 album, Vol. 4. The singer gave some insight to that inspiration in a new album special airing on Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard Thursday (Feb. 20) at noon ET.

Watch a portion of that interview in the video after the song below.

Osbourne and Posty are fast becoming an unstoppable collaborative force for rock music. Last year, Osbourne popped up on the rapper's "Take What You Want" alongside Travis Scott. After that, Post Malone started joining the veteran rockstar onstage and even performed with Osbourne at the AMAs.

Now, it's all coming full circle as the pair shout expletives between the paranoid blasts of "It's a Raid."

Earlier this week, Osbourne again canceled plans for an impending concert tour following a recent revelation that he has the neurological disorder Parkinson's disease. It's been a rough couple of years for Ozzy, health-wise, and the musician has voiced his displeasure with the situation.

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Post Malone, "It's a Raid" (Official Audio)

Ozzy Osbourne Tells the Story Behind "It's a Raid" - Feb. 13, 2020