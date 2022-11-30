Surprise! Here’s a Previously Unreleased Motorhead Song ‘Bullet In Your Brain’

Viva Lemmy! Though Motorhead had a prolific and epic career, there's still new music to be heard from the band as the song "Bullet in Your Brain" arrives today (Nov. 30) ahead of a deluxe edition release celebrating their final album, 2015's Bad Magic.

Dubbed Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC, this new collection , due Feb. 24, adds two previously unreleased tracks - "Bullet in Your Brain" and "Greedy Bastards" - as well as one of their full-throttle live performances from Japan's Mt. Fuji Festival back in 2015.

"Bullet in Your Brain" is exactly what you would hope for from Motorhead, a high-energy rocker with Phil Campbell's driving riffs, Mikkey Dee's propulsive beats and Lemmy Kilmister's raw, weathered aggressive vocals with no holds barred. In addition to the previously unreleased song arriving, the band has issued a companion video taken from their studio sessions recording the song with all three members giving you a peak behind the curtain of how it all came together. Check out the video below.

Motorhead, "Bullet in Your Brain"

As for Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC, in addition to the two bonus tracks and a second disc fill with a live concert, fans will also get an audio interview with Lemmy titled "War, Love, Death and Injustice" conducted with Motorhead expert Robert Kiewik. Plus, this special box set offering will also come with a MURDER ONE ouija board (complete with the Ace of Spades planchette to spell out the conversation).

The updated collection will be released on double 12" vinyl, as a CD Digipak with bonus disc, as a limited edition box set and is also available for digital download and streaming. You can check out the artwork and track listing below. Pre-orders for the set are available here.

Motorhead, Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC Artwork + Track Listing

motorhead, bad magic seriously bad magic

1. Victory or Die

2. Thunder & Lightning

3. Fire Storm Hotel

4. Shoot Out All of Your Lights

5. The Devil

6. Electricity

7. Evil Eye

8. Teach Them How to Bleed

9. Till the End

10. Tell Me Who To Kill

11. Choking on Your Screams

12. When the Sky Comes Looking for You

13. Sympathy for the Devil

14. Heroes

15. Bullet in Your Brain

16. Greedy Bastards

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! Track List:

1. We Are Motörhead

2. Damage Case

3. Stay Clean

4. Metropolis

5. Over the Top

6. String Theory

7. The Chase is Better Than the Catch

8. Rock It

9. Lost Woman Blues

10. Doctor Rock

11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power

12. Going to Brazil

13. Ace of Spades

14. Overkill