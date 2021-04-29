Motorhead Announce Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’

One of hard rock and metal's greatest live albums is getting an expansion as it turns 40 this year! Motorhead's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith is now jam packed with even more live grit thanks to a new set that's coming on June 25.

The iconic live release was captured over a series of shows during the summer of 1981 and this new expanded edition not only includes the full original live set and soundcheck recordings but also provides the full live shows for each of the recordings used in the live album.

This 40th anniversary edition comes with hardback book-packs in two-CD and triple-LP formats. The whole set has been remastered with bonus tracks and previously unreleased material included. Plus there are new previously unseen photos included with this set and insights from those who were there.

Lemmy Kilmister was quoted as saying after the live album initially charted, “I knew it’d be the live one that went best, because we’re really a live band. You can’t listen to a record and find out what we’re about. You’ve got to see us.” And seeing the band from one of those shows is something you can do as a newly released video for "The Hammer" can be viewed below.

As stated, the collection includes the original set plus the three full concerts that material was initially pulled from, with those sets taking place at Newcastle City Hall on March 29 and 30 of 1981 and Leeds Queens Hall on March 28. The full track listing can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

For those contemplating buying this collection, here's a recap of what's included and you can place your orders here.

- The No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith album, remastered from the original master tapes. Featuring extra bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased sound check recordings.

- The three full recordings of the concerts that made up No Sleep, never before released in their entirety.

- The story of No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith told through previously unpublished and new interviews with the people that were on the road at the time.

- Never before seen photos and rare memorabilia.

- Double sided, A3 concert posters from 1981.

- Reproduction USA ’81 tour pass.

- Motörhead ‘England’ plectrum.

- 1981 European tour badge.

- Reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket.

- Port Vale gig flyer post card.

Motorhead, "The Hammer" (Live in Newcastle 1981)

Motorhead, No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition

Motorhead

Ace of Spades

Stay Clean

Metropolis

The Hammer

Iron Horse

No Class

Overkill

(We Are) The Roadcrew

Capricorn

Bomber

Motörhead

Over The Top

Train Kept A Rollin'

Stay Clean (soundcheck)

Limb From Limb (soundcheck)

Iron Horse (Soundcheck)

