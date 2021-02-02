What if Motorhead wrote Depeche Mode's 1989 synth-rock hit "Personal Jesus"? What would it sound like if sung by the late Lemmy Kilmister, backed by his iconic band of beer drinkers and hell raisers? Well, one talented YouTuber has dared to ask — and answer — that question.

His name is Danis Pauna, an entertainer and video creator from Croatia who describes himself as an "enthusiastic musician who plays guitar, bass guitar and also sings." And his Motorhead-Depeche mode pastiche ("Depeche Motorhead," natch) is just one of his cross-genre concoctions.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Pauna clearly enjoys rock and metal bands such as Metallica and Type O Negative in addition to his obvious affinity for Motorhead. Other recent clips from the creator include "What if Metallica Was a Southern Metal band?" and "What if Type O Negative Wrote 'Come as You Are'?"

But for last month's "What if Motorhead Wrote Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode?" the entertainer had only one aim — to make the Martin Gore-penned classic sound as much like Motorhead as possible.

"Here's an old classic 'Personal Jesus' by Depeche Mode, but in the style of Motorhead!" Pauna said. "The influences of songs like 'Born to Raise Hell' and 'Built For Speed' can be heard."

"Personal Jesus" has been covered by plenty of other rockers before. In 2018, Def Leppard put a version of the Depeche Mode tune on the flip side of their "Hysteria" Spotify Single. That same year, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers members performed it at a benefit concert. The list goes on from there, underscoring the importance the English electronic act holds for many rock musicians.

For more about Pauna, check out his Patreon or Facebook.

Depeche Mode "Personal Jesus" in the Style of Motorhead Cover