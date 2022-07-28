Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’

It had to happen at some point, right? The reunited Mudvayne are back on tour, playing some of their biggest hits, but given that one of those songs is "Not Falling," how much longer would they tempt fate? It turns out the answer to that question was July 27, 2022.

As seen in fan-shot video, Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray took a tumble off the front of the concert stage Wednesday night while performing at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Luckily, Gray appeared to be no worse for wear after falling from the concert stage, still singing the song while not visible from the crowd, and eventually popping up from the pit in front of the stage, once again coming into view.

"Not Falling" came a little over midway into the band's 13-song set and it appears the rest of their performance went off without incident.

Mudvayne's reunion first took place in 2021 and has carried over to this year. Back in the spring, singer Chad Gray told Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ on his Drinks With Johnny podcast that Mudvayne's reunion will carry over to the studio. The band hasn't released an album since their 2009 self-titled release, but were definitely intent to see how things worked in the studio after their lengthy break.

Mudvayne are part of the "Freaks on Parade" tour, an excellent bill that includes Rob Zombie, Static-X and Powerman 5000. The tour just got underway over this past week, but it hasn't completely been without incident. The Noblesville, Indiana stop was affected by production issues when a semi-tractor trailer carrying some of the production elements for tour broke down en route to the venue. As a result, Static-X and Powerman 5000 missed out on their sets totally, while Mudvayne and Zombie played shortened shows. Rob Zombie did give fans a pretty memorable moment at that show however when he invited members of Static-X and Powerman 5000 to join his band onstage for a performance of "Thunder Kiss 65."

The "Freaks On Parade" tour will continue through mid-August. Get your tickets for the run here.

