Mudvayne ‘The Psychotherapy Sessions’ 2023 Tour Tickets On Sale Now

The Band’s First Headlining Tour in Over A Decade

Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks on Parade Tour" co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in 8 years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.

“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed — MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.”

– Matt McDonough, Mudvayne drummer

THE PSYCHOTHERAPY SESSIONS TOUR DATES:

July 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 28 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 29 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 01 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 02 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 05 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 06 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 08 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 09 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 20 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

