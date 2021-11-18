Munky Compares Korn’s New Album to ‘Untouchables’ Era

Although Korn's new single "Start the Healing" has showcased a bit of a new direction for the band sonically, Munky compared their upcoming album Requiem to the likes of their 2002 record Untouchables because of the way they went about recording it.

"Something about it makes me feel like it's — remember the album Untouchables? It has a vibe to it that's like early 2000s to me. I don't know why, maybe it's just because we took more time on guitars," Munky explained during a chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"We got a lot of textures and there's some layering and techniques recording-wise that we've done [such as] recording to tape. We did all the drums and did a lot of analog recording, and just got out of working in a computer," he continued.

"I feel like it's gonna take fans a minute to kind of digest. And also, you have to put yourself where we were in the middle of COVID. The whole world shut down. At one point, L.A. had these big fires and there was this orange sky, the virus was out there — it just felt so dystopian."

Brian "Head" Welch added that he feels there's a lot of mystery behind this album, especially in regards to its title and the subject matter of the songs. To hear more details about Requiem, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET.

