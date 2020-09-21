Bad interview questions make for top quality cringe content, so we rounded up 10 awkward encounters from the depths of YouTube, including one interaction from the Loudwire archives.

Red carpets are the worst places for interviews. Most of the time, journalists are sent to talk with dozens of people at a time with little to no knowledge of the artist. It’s also a prime destination for trolls, who targeted bands like Slipknot and Mastodon at the Grammy Awards. In this compilation, you’ll see Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan lose his patience with a Tonight Show interviewer, calling him a “jackass” at music’s biggest night.

Cultural barriers can make for hilarious interview moments, especially when personal boundaries are crossed. During a German interview, HIM vocalist Ville Valo found himself in an uncomfortable chat, with the journalist asking about his love life and if he “has sex any way.” Valo’s face tells the whole story, though he played off the questions with a joke.

The most glorious bad interview in metal history features one awkward man and a Howard Jones-era Killswitch Engage. Having apparently not eaten for days, the interviewer kept messing up his statements and questions, eliciting incredible reactions from the band. Was it a joke? Was he serious? The Internet is still wondering.

Watch Musicians React to Bad Interview Questions in the Loud List below.

Musicians React to Bad Interview Questions