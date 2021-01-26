My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero Gifted Gary Holt a New Guitar

You may not expect to often find Slayer and Exodus riff thrasher Gary Holt and My Chemical Romance post-hardcore guitar great Frank Iero in the same sentence, but the pair have struck up a friendship over the last couple of years that recently led Iero to gift Holt with one of his guitars.

The stoked Holt showed off his new instrument in an Instagram post while revealing, "Did a little guitar swap with my friend @frankieromustdie for this cool as fuck Ampeg Dan Armstrong, totally love it! Has this crazy slide in pickup mount that is just nuts! Frank called it the DeLorean of guitars and I think he’s right! Thanks bro! Gonna do a quick set up on it and take it for a spin!" Have a look in the posting below.

Holt's fondness for My Chemical Romance was revealed back in 2019 when commenting on Loudwire's posting celebrating the anniversary of the band's The Black Parade album. Holt hopped in the comments to state, "It's one of my all-time favorite records. Seriously. Fact. It's a masterpiece."

The guitarist then spoke with Loudwire about his devotion to the record stating, "I think every song is amazing, it’s super ambitious, and I hear shade of Queen, Pink Floyd and Cheap Trick all over it." He explained that he was initially turned on to the band's music by his daughter. At the time of our 2019 interview he had never met the group, but obviously a connection has been made since.

He went on to add, "Love their guitar work, killer tones and great chops. Too much great stuff on The Black Parade to single out, but my favorite song is 'The Sharpest Lives.'"

Since Slayer gave their final farewell in 2019, Holt has returned to Exodus. The group started working on their new album last fall and the guitarist revealed in November that the record would be titled Persona Non Grata and was on track for a summer 2021 release.

As for Iero, he's kept quite busy over the past year despite My Chemical Romance's reunion touring being delayed by the pandemic. Speaking with Louder Sound, he revealed, “As the next Frank Iero record, I have some stuff, I just don't know what it's gonna be yet, nothing I can break for you right now. I will say this though, at the moment I'm working on between four and five different projects, which is awesome but it's all spec. We're gonna do this thing, have fun with it and see where it goes. Will it ever see the light of day, who knows? Maybe not, but then maybe also everything will happen at the same fucking time and that'll be really stressful. I just don't know I’m afraid. I do know I'm keeping fairly busy, much to my wife's chagrin.”