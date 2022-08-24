My Chemical Romance Perform ‘The World Is Ugly’ for the First Time in 14 Years
As emo-heads are no doubt aware, My Chemical Romance picked up their worldwide reunion tour last week. And just a few shows into the leg, the dark pop-rock titans have already played several older songs that they haven't performed live in well over a decade.
In fact, not only did My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way sport a cheerleading uniform during their Aug. 23 concert in Nashville, Tennessee, but the band also played "The World Is Ugly" — it's from the 2013 singles collection Conventional Weapons — for the first time in 14 years, according to Stereogum. They'd only previously played the tune live in 2008. How about that?
And that's not all. As Loudwire previously reported, the Aug. 20 My Chemical Romance concert in Oklahoma City saw the group break out "Bury Me in Black" (from their 2002 debut, I Brought You My Bullets…) for the first time in 19 years, and "This Is the Best Day Ever" (a B-side to 2004's 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' single) for the first time in 17 years. Total throwbacks!
The vintage performances align with the vibe of My Chem's reunion shows from earlier in the year, where the act played other older songs for the first time in a long time.
And Way has been mixing up his concert attire as My Chemical Romance take their show on the road. Before the cheerleading outfit, he wore a bloodstained suit at a stadium show. "I feel so powerful," the stylish singer said during that captivating performance.
In May, My Chemical Romance released the single "The Foundations of Decay," their first new music in eight years. They reunited three years ago and played their first comeback show in December 2019. They're touring across North America this summer and fall.
Watch fan-captured footage of the recent live songs below. See My Chemical Romance's upcoming tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.
My Chemical Romance, "The World Is Ugly" (Live - Aug. 23, 2022)
My Chemical Romance, "Bury Me in Black" (Live - Aug. 20, 2022)
My Chemical Romance, "This Is the Best Day Ever" (Live - Aug. 20, 2022)
My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr
Aug. 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 27 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr
Aug. 30 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Sept. 1 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 2 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Sept. 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 7 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr
Sept. 11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr
Sept. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest
Sept. 20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr
Sept. 21 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr
Sept. 23 – Dover, Del. @ Firefly Festival
Sept. 24 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
Sept. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr
Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 2 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr
Oct. 3 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum
Oct. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum
Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum
Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY