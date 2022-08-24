As emo-heads are no doubt aware, My Chemical Romance picked up their worldwide reunion tour last week. And just a few shows into the leg, the dark pop-rock titans have already played several older songs that they haven't performed live in well over a decade.

In fact, not only did My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way sport a cheerleading uniform during their Aug. 23 concert in Nashville, Tennessee, but the band also played "The World Is Ugly" — it's from the 2013 singles collection Conventional Weapons — for the first time in 14 years, according to Stereogum. They'd only previously played the tune live in 2008. How about that?

And that's not all. As Loudwire previously reported, the Aug. 20 My Chemical Romance concert in Oklahoma City saw the group break out "Bury Me in Black" (from their 2002 debut, I Brought You My Bullets…) for the first time in 19 years, and "This Is the Best Day Ever" (a B-side to 2004's 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' single) for the first time in 17 years. Total throwbacks!

The vintage performances align with the vibe of My Chem's reunion shows from earlier in the year, where the act played other older songs for the first time in a long time.

And Way has been mixing up his concert attire as My Chemical Romance take their show on the road. Before the cheerleading outfit, he wore a bloodstained suit at a stadium show. "I feel so powerful," the stylish singer said during that captivating performance.

In May, My Chemical Romance released the single "The Foundations of Decay," their first new music in eight years. They reunited three years ago and played their first comeback show in December 2019. They're touring across North America this summer and fall.

Watch fan-captured footage of the recent live songs below. See My Chemical Romance's upcoming tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.

My Chemical Romance, "The World Is Ugly" (Live - Aug. 23, 2022)

My Chemical Romance, "Bury Me in Black" (Live - Aug. 20, 2022)

My Chemical Romance, "This Is the Best Day Ever" (Live - Aug. 20, 2022)

My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr

Aug. 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 27 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr

Aug. 30 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 1 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Sept. 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 7 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

Sept. 11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

Sept. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

Sept. 21 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

Sept. 23 – Dover, Del. @ Firefly Festival

Sept. 24 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Sept. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 2 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr

Oct. 3 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY