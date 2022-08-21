My Chemical Romance Perform ‘Bury Me in Black’ for First Time in 19 Years + Kick Off North American Tour

Recently, My Chemical Romance have had a habit of bringing back long-absent songs from their setlists, as their U.K. and European runs saw them trotting out a wealth of deeper cuts. Now, they're digging deep again for the start of the U.S. leg of their reunion tour by bringing forth “Bury Me in Black” for the first time since their Dec. 14, 2003 show at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Last night (Aug. 20), the New Jersey emo/alternative rock group took to the stage at the Paycom Center (in Oklahoma City) to kick off the North American portion of their 2022 Reunion tour. After opening with “The Foundations of Decay” – which came out back in May 2022 as their first new post-reunion track – they pulled out “Bury Me in Black.”

My Chemical Romance, “Bury Me in Black” Live in Oklahoma City

Longtime fans will remember that “Bury Me in Black” was never included on a studio album; instead, it was only ever issued as a demo that appeared as the B-side to 2004’s “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” single. Thus, its placement here was quite unexpected, demonstrating how obscure and expansive the band’s current setlist is shaping up to be.

In fact, “Bury Me in Black” wasn’t the only notable inclusion to last night’s concert. Setlist.fm reports that MCR also brought back “This Is the Best Day Ever” (from their 2002 debut LP, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love), which they hadn’t played live since Oct. 2005.

My Chemical Romance, “This Is the Best Day Ever” Live in Oklahoma City

These additions come just a few months after their May and June 2022 dates in the U.K and Europe., during which they resurrected “It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Deathwish,” “Mastas in Ravenkroft,” “Cemetery Drive” and “Tomorrow’s Money” after several years of these songs laying dormant.

Beyond that, MCR offered a revised outro for “Sleep" and dedicated “The Ghost of You” – from 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge – to producer Doug McKean (who died earlier this year).

You can see My Chemical Romance’s full setlist from the performance below. Also, you can grab your tickets for the remaining dates on their 2022 Reunion tour here.

My Chemical Romance Setlist – Aug. 20, 2022 - Oklahoma City, Okla.

“The Foundation of Decay”

“Bury Me in Black”

“Give ‘Em Hell, Kid”

“Tomorrow’s Money”

“Teenagers”

“Summertime”

“Bulletproof Heart”

“Mastas of Ravenkroft”

“DESTROYA”

“Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”

“The Ghost of You”

“This Is the Best Day Ever”

“Welcome to the Black Parade”

“Mama”

“Boy Division”

“Our Lady of Sorrows”

“Famous Last Words”

“Sleep”

“Vampire Money”

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise”)