Myles Kennedy Books Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Tyler Bryant

Myles Kennedy has filled out his touring plans for 2021, adding a leg of late summer/early fall dates that will take place over the month of September and early October.

Kennedy just revealed that he'll take his show on the road with a full band in support of his recently released second solo album, The Ides of March. The trek will kick off Sept. 7 in St. Petersburg, Florida, wrapping just shy of a month later on Oct. 2 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tyler Bryant of Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will provide support playing solo acoustic sets.

Kennedy released The Ides of March album back in May with the solo set featuring the tracks "Get Along," "In Stride," "Wake Me When It's Over" and "Love Rain Down."

The artist pre-sale for the tour starts today (July 6) at 11AM CT via Kennedy's website while the general public on sale will follow this Friday (July 9) at 10AM local time. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.

Myles Kennedy / Tyler Bryant Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Myles Kennedy

Sept. 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Floridian Social Club

Sept. 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Sept. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Sept. 17 – Racine, Wis. @ Route 20

Sept. 20 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Sept. 22 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave

Sept. 26 – Red Bank, N.J. @ The Vogel

Sept. 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Oct. 1 – Marietta, Ohio @ The Adelphia Music Hall

Oct. 2 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage