Myles Kennedy’s ‘The Ides of March’ Out Friday on Napalm Records

At this point, Myles Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut Year of the Tiger and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

While Year of the Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter.

Prior to the latest song, Myles released album-opener “Get Along,” the title track and longest song on the album “The Ides of March” and the current single “In Stride.” “In Stride” is moving up the Active Rock charts and is currently in the Top 25.

The Ides of March is now available for pre-order in various configurations. Fans that pre-order The Ides of March digitally will receive instant downloads of “Love Rain Down,” “Get Along,” ‘The Ides Of March” and the current single “In Stride.” All available versions of The Ides of March can be ordered here. The Ides of March was produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

As things around the world continue to improve coming out of the recent global pandemic, Myles Kennedy has a few tour dates confirmed as "The Ides of March Tour" with more dates to be announced. Myles will be making stops in Kansas City, Mo. at the Uptown Theater on June 23, Lincoln, Neb. at the Bourbon Theatre on June 24, and as part of the Danny Wimmer events alongside Halestorm in Hoffman Estates, Ill. at the Now Arena on June 26 and Oshkosh, Wis. at the Ford Festival Park on June 27. All shows will be socially distanced with Covid protocols in place. All information on shows and tickets can be found at www.myleskennedy.com.

